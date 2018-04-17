All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

3911 Rosfield Dr - 1

3911 Rosfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Rosfield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome is loaded with upgrades! The stunning kitchen features new energy-efficient appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry with crown molding, convenient USB outlets and recessed lighting. On the upstairs level, a large loft provides the perfect flex space! The spacious master suite is also on this level. Enjoy the private retreat, which features a walk-in closet and attached bath.
This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome is loaded with upgrades! The stunning kitchen features new energy-efficient appliances, granite counters, wood cabinetry with crown molding, convenient USB outlets and recessed lighting. On the upstairs level, a large loft provides the perfect flex space! The spacious master suite is also on this level. Homeowners will enjoy the private retreat, which features a walk-in closet and attached bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have any available units?
3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 offer parking?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Rosfield Dr - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
