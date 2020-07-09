Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

3819 Haverhill Drive Available 07/01/20 3819 Haverhill Drive. Charlotte, NC 28209 - Looking for quiet and convenient? Look no further than this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on cul-de-sac street in Brandywine Park. Sip coffee and enjoy the morning paper from the peaceful sunroom overlooking the private fenced backyard. Cozy up in the living room and enjoy a night in or soak up the outdoors on the backyard deck. Like to entertain? This home has room in the kitchen for more than just one cook. Need to get out and experience the nightlife and uptown? The Lynx line is within walking distance. Hardwood floors and carport complete the package on your chance to live the good life. Built in 1956 with 1540 sq ft. Dogs Permitted/No Cats, no exceptions.



Directions: Woodlawn Rd to Scaleybark Rd, to (L) on Haverhill Dr.



No Cats Allowed



