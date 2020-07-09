All apartments in Charlotte
3819 Haverhill Drive

3819 Haverhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Haverhill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
3819 Haverhill Drive Available 07/01/20 3819 Haverhill Drive. Charlotte, NC 28209 - Looking for quiet and convenient? Look no further than this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on cul-de-sac street in Brandywine Park. Sip coffee and enjoy the morning paper from the peaceful sunroom overlooking the private fenced backyard. Cozy up in the living room and enjoy a night in or soak up the outdoors on the backyard deck. Like to entertain? This home has room in the kitchen for more than just one cook. Need to get out and experience the nightlife and uptown? The Lynx line is within walking distance. Hardwood floors and carport complete the package on your chance to live the good life. Built in 1956 with 1540 sq ft. Dogs Permitted/No Cats, no exceptions.

Directions: Woodlawn Rd to Scaleybark Rd, to (L) on Haverhill Dr.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Haverhill Drive have any available units?
3819 Haverhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Haverhill Drive have?
Some of 3819 Haverhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Haverhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Haverhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Haverhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Haverhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Haverhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Haverhill Drive offers parking.
Does 3819 Haverhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Haverhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Haverhill Drive have a pool?
No, 3819 Haverhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Haverhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3819 Haverhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Haverhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Haverhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

