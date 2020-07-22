All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3810 Broomstraw Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3810 Broomstraw Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:29 AM

3810 Broomstraw Court

3810 Broomstraw Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3810 Broomstraw Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have any available units?
3810 Broomstraw Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3810 Broomstraw Court currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Broomstraw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Broomstraw Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Broomstraw Court is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Broomstraw Court offers parking.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Broomstraw Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Broomstraw Court has a pool.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have accessible units?
No, 3810 Broomstraw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Broomstraw Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 Broomstraw Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 Broomstraw Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte