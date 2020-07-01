All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

3800 Champaign Street

3800 Champaign Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Champaign Street, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pet friendly
Adorable brick ranch in desirable Beverly Woods neighborhood. Fresh paint, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in back porch opens from main living area to the private backyard. Kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Large laundry/mud room with storage shelving and additional refrigerator. Tile surround bath tub/shower combo in full bathroom. Located in the heart of SouthPark, minutes to restaurants, retail, gyms, schools, playgrounds, and everything you need! Lawn maintenance provided. Pets conditional: Dogs must be under 25lbs, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Champaign Street have any available units?
3800 Champaign Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Champaign Street have?
Some of 3800 Champaign Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Champaign Street currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Champaign Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Champaign Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Champaign Street is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Champaign Street offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Champaign Street offers parking.
Does 3800 Champaign Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Champaign Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Champaign Street have a pool?
No, 3800 Champaign Street does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Champaign Street have accessible units?
No, 3800 Champaign Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Champaign Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Champaign Street has units with dishwashers.

