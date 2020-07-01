3800 Champaign Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Adorable brick ranch in desirable Beverly Woods neighborhood. Fresh paint, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in back porch opens from main living area to the private backyard. Kitchen features custom wood cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Large laundry/mud room with storage shelving and additional refrigerator. Tile surround bath tub/shower combo in full bathroom. Located in the heart of SouthPark, minutes to restaurants, retail, gyms, schools, playgrounds, and everything you need! Lawn maintenance provided. Pets conditional: Dogs must be under 25lbs, no cats.