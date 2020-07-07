3722 English Garden Drive

Amenities
Difficult to find estate property for lease. Located in South Charlotte near sought after Montibello, this is a large two story custom home situated on over 5 acres. Gated and fenced, the main drive leads to circular drive at the home, with a two car mostly enclosed & attached carport. A huge patio area for entertaining overlooks a large sparking pool with waterfall/fountain and expansive pool deck. Grounds are well landscaped with large green spaces. There is a detached garage building for storage. The home itself features custom moldings, artful lighting, a granite and stainless steel gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining spaces and a cozy den, fireplace, hardwoods, arched doorways, tile baths, and too much more to list here. This home can be leased furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished as desired. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.