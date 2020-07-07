All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3722 English Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3722 English Garden Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:33 AM

3722 English Garden Drive

3722 English Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3722 English Garden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Difficult to find estate property for lease. Located in South Charlotte near sought after Montibello, this is a large two story custom home situated on over 5 acres. Gated and fenced, the main drive leads to circular drive at the home, with a two car mostly enclosed & attached carport. A huge patio area for entertaining overlooks a large sparking pool with waterfall/fountain and expansive pool deck. Grounds are well landscaped with large green spaces. There is a detached garage building for storage. The home itself features custom moldings, artful lighting, a granite and stainless steel gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining spaces and a cozy den, fireplace, hardwoods, arched doorways, tile baths, and too much more to list here. This home can be leased furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished as desired. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 English Garden Drive have any available units?
3722 English Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 English Garden Drive have?
Some of 3722 English Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 English Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3722 English Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 English Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 English Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3722 English Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3722 English Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3722 English Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 English Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 English Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3722 English Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 3722 English Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3722 English Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 English Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 English Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte