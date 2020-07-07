3722 English Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

Difficult to find estate property for lease. Located in South Charlotte near sought after Montibello, this is a large two story custom home situated on over 5 acres. Gated and fenced, the main drive leads to circular drive at the home, with a two car mostly enclosed & attached carport. A huge patio area for entertaining overlooks a large sparking pool with waterfall/fountain and expansive pool deck. Grounds are well landscaped with large green spaces. There is a detached garage building for storage. The home itself features custom moldings, artful lighting, a granite and stainless steel gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining spaces and a cozy den, fireplace, hardwoods, arched doorways, tile baths, and too much more to list here. This home can be leased furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished as desired. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.