3623 Card ST
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3623 Card ST

3623 Card St · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Card St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Adorable Condominium located in the Renaissance Community! - Move in ready Condo features; 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood flooring in living areas and kitchen, neutral colors, plenty of natural light throughout, walk-in closets, each bedroom has his own full bathroom and so much more!. Washer and Dryer Included. Close to shopping and dining. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. One small pet will be considered, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4886833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Card ST have any available units?
3623 Card ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Card ST have?
Some of 3623 Card ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Card ST currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Card ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Card ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Card ST is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Card ST offer parking?
No, 3623 Card ST does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Card ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3623 Card ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Card ST have a pool?
Yes, 3623 Card ST has a pool.
Does 3623 Card ST have accessible units?
No, 3623 Card ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Card ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Card ST does not have units with dishwashers.
