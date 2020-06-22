3623 Card ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Adorable Condominium located in the Renaissance Community! - Move in ready Condo features; 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, open floorplan, kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood flooring in living areas and kitchen, neutral colors, plenty of natural light throughout, walk-in closets, each bedroom has his own full bathroom and so much more!. Washer and Dryer Included. Close to shopping and dining. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. One small pet will be considered, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4886833)