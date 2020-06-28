All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

3606 Sipes Lane

3606 Sipes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3606 Sipes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3606 Sipes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269 - Available 3-20-20. Mallard Creek/University area, 3 Bed + Bonus / 2.5 Bath home features plenty of living space. Kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher overlooks the breakfast area & living room boasting plenty of natural light. Formal Dining Room for entertaining and a half Bath finishing the first floor. Master bedroom with private bath. Bonus room and large backyard offer plenty of space. Built in 2000, 1800 sq ft., 2 car garage, electric ac & heat. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking.

Directions; from Mallard Creek (L) on Hubbard, (R) on Lowen, (R) on Sipes.

(RLNE1887493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Sipes Lane have any available units?
3606 Sipes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 Sipes Lane have?
Some of 3606 Sipes Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Sipes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Sipes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Sipes Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3606 Sipes Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3606 Sipes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Sipes Lane offers parking.
Does 3606 Sipes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Sipes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Sipes Lane have a pool?
No, 3606 Sipes Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3606 Sipes Lane have accessible units?
No, 3606 Sipes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Sipes Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Sipes Lane has units with dishwashers.
