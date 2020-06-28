Amenities

3606 Sipes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269 - Available 3-20-20. Mallard Creek/University area, 3 Bed + Bonus / 2.5 Bath home features plenty of living space. Kitchen with range, refrigerator & dishwasher overlooks the breakfast area & living room boasting plenty of natural light. Formal Dining Room for entertaining and a half Bath finishing the first floor. Master bedroom with private bath. Bonus room and large backyard offer plenty of space. Built in 2000, 1800 sq ft., 2 car garage, electric ac & heat. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking.



Directions; from Mallard Creek (L) on Hubbard, (R) on Lowen, (R) on Sipes.



