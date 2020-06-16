3600 Stokes Ave

Amenities

Floors being refinished 6/16-6/22, no showings.

South Park split level 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. Private drive in back. Great location, less than a mile to SouthPark Mall. Main level has hardwood floors, spacious great room, custom bar, upgraded kitchen w/ granite & s/s appliances, & dining area. Lower level has a den, half bath, bedroom/bonus room, & workshop/storage area. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Spacious master w/ 2 closets & upgraded bathroom with rainfall showerhead. FENCED backyard & screened porch. Short walk to Park Rd Park. 15 minutes to uptown - 5 minutes to Park Rd Shopping Center.



