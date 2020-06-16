All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3600 Stokes Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

3600 Stokes Ave

3600 Stokes Avenue · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Stokes Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Floors being refinished 6/16-6/22, no showings.
South Park split level 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. Private drive in back. Great location, less than a mile to SouthPark Mall. Main level has hardwood floors, spacious great room, custom bar, upgraded kitchen w/ granite & s/s appliances, & dining area. Lower level has a den, half bath, bedroom/bonus room, & workshop/storage area. Upper level has 3 bedrooms. Spacious master w/ 2 closets & upgraded bathroom with rainfall showerhead. FENCED backyard & screened porch. Short walk to Park Rd Park. 15 minutes to uptown - 5 minutes to Park Rd Shopping Center.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Stokes Ave have any available units?
3600 Stokes Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Stokes Ave have?
Some of 3600 Stokes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Stokes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Stokes Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Stokes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Stokes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Stokes Ave offer parking?
No, 3600 Stokes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Stokes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Stokes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Stokes Ave have a pool?
No, 3600 Stokes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Stokes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3600 Stokes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Stokes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Stokes Ave has units with dishwashers.
