360 S Graham St Apt. 438

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Circa Apts.- Lease Takeover (Uptown Charlotte) - Property Id: 151911



1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 736 Sq. Ft. w/ Balcony overlooking pool.



Will offer 1 mos. free rent!



If you want an upscale life in the middle of it all, Circa Uptown is calling your name. When you choose this breathtaking apartment community in Uptown Charlotte, not only will you be surrounded by the city's sports scene, you will be a part of the team. With remarkable stadium and breathtaking skyline views, Circa Uptown offers a viewpoint unlike any other.



Features

- Washer/Dryer Offered

- Modern Kitchens

- Custom Walk-in Closets

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Quartz Countertops

- Premium Lighting Package

- 10 Ft. Ceilings



Community Amenities

- Across From BB&T Ballpark

- Garage

- Pet Spa

- Views Of Bank Of America Stadium

- State-of-the-art Fitness Center

- Bike Workshop

- Skyline Terraces Overlooking Uptown

- Heated Saltwater Pool

- Concierge Services

- Resident Game Lounge

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151911p

Property Id 151911



(RLNE5122124)