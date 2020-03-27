All apartments in Charlotte
360 S Graham St Apt. 438
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

360 S Graham St Apt. 438

360 S Graham St · No Longer Available
Location

360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Circa Apts.- Lease Takeover (Uptown Charlotte) - Property Id: 151911

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 736 Sq. Ft. w/ Balcony overlooking pool.

Will offer 1 mos. free rent!

If you want an upscale life in the middle of it all, Circa Uptown is calling your name. When you choose this breathtaking apartment community in Uptown Charlotte, not only will you be surrounded by the city's sports scene, you will be a part of the team. With remarkable stadium and breathtaking skyline views, Circa Uptown offers a viewpoint unlike any other.

Features
- Washer/Dryer Offered
- Modern Kitchens
- Custom Walk-in Closets
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Quartz Countertops
- Premium Lighting Package
- 10 Ft. Ceilings

Community Amenities
- Across From BB&T Ballpark
- Garage
- Pet Spa
- Views Of Bank Of America Stadium
- State-of-the-art Fitness Center
- Bike Workshop
- Skyline Terraces Overlooking Uptown
- Heated Saltwater Pool
- Concierge Services
- Resident Game Lounge
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151911p
Property Id 151911

(RLNE5122124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have any available units?
360 S Graham St Apt. 438 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have?
Some of 360 S Graham St Apt. 438's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Graham St Apt. 438 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 is pet friendly.
Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 offer parking?
Yes, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 offers parking.
Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have a pool?
Yes, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 has a pool.
Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have accessible units?
No, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 S Graham St Apt. 438 has units with dishwashers.
