Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3560 Artists Way
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:57 PM

3560 Artists Way

3560 Artists Way · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Artists Way, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Vacant and move-in ready! Welcome home to one of NODA's most sought after historic refurb projects. This space offers the conveniences of living in the NODA art district while also giving all the luxury one would expect from a high end executive rental. Mounted TV's, a retractable privacy screen that doubles as a projection screen with ceiling mounted projector included. Large industrial bay door that opens to allow for the fresh air to flow freely through the entire space. Granite counter with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and an oversized walk-in shower in the Master suite. Community firepit and grills located in the common area. Call for showing avaiability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Artists Way have any available units?
3560 Artists Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Artists Way have?
Some of 3560 Artists Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Artists Way currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Artists Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Artists Way pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Artists Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3560 Artists Way offer parking?
No, 3560 Artists Way does not offer parking.
Does 3560 Artists Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Artists Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Artists Way have a pool?
No, 3560 Artists Way does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Artists Way have accessible units?
No, 3560 Artists Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Artists Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Artists Way does not have units with dishwashers.

