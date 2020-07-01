3560 Artists Way

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Vacant and move-in ready! Welcome home to one of NODA's most sought after historic refurb projects. This space offers the conveniences of living in the NODA art district while also giving all the luxury one would expect from a high end executive rental. Mounted TV's, a retractable privacy screen that doubles as a projection screen with ceiling mounted projector included. Large industrial bay door that opens to allow for the fresh air to flow freely through the entire space. Granite counter with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and an oversized walk-in shower in the Master suite. Community firepit and grills located in the common area. Call for showing avaiability