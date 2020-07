Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Luxury awaits you in this spacious townhome just moments from uptown Charlotte! Upon entry you are greeted with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and plenty of living area to appease everyone. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including a master retreat with garden tub, walk-in shower and large walk in closet! Come and see this one before its gone! Please contact direct 336-880-1539 to schedule appointment.