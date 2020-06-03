All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3515 Spencer Street

Location

3515 Spencer Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Built in 2015 as the developer’s model unit, this fantastic 3br/2.5ba has tons of natural light. Upgrades galore! Hardwoods on both the first and second floor with oak stair treads. White Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Terrific outdoor spaces with a large rooftop terrace, enclosed back patio & front porch! Great NoDa location - close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and the brand new light rail stop! Cats accepted. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Spencer Street have any available units?
3515 Spencer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Spencer Street have?
Some of 3515 Spencer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Spencer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Spencer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Spencer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 Spencer Street is pet friendly.
Does 3515 Spencer Street offer parking?
No, 3515 Spencer Street does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Spencer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 Spencer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Spencer Street have a pool?
No, 3515 Spencer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Spencer Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 Spencer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Spencer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Spencer Street has units with dishwashers.
