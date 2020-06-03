3515 Spencer Street

Amenities

Built in 2015 as the developer’s model unit, this fantastic 3br/2.5ba has tons of natural light. Upgrades galore! Hardwoods on both the first and second floor with oak stair treads. White Shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Terrific outdoor spaces with a large rooftop terrace, enclosed back patio & front porch! Great NoDa location - close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and the brand new light rail stop! Cats accepted. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com