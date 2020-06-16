All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

3451 Steel Yard Ct

3451 Steel Yard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Steel Yard Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Desired NoDa Location w/ TONS to offer!! - Stunning 3 story townhome offers plenty of living space with loads of modern upgrades! Great floor plan design with hardwood floors on the main level. Kitchen features island, stainless steel appliances and sleek black granite counter tops. Large bedrooms and bathroom on second and third level. Enclosed patio om main level and walkout balcony off the master bedroom! Washer/dryer on the second level. Gas/electric. Located in sought after NoDa community just minutes from very popular entertainment, dining, galleries and Light rail coming soon!! Water, cable and trash included! DO NOT WAIT TO APPLY FOR THIS ONE!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3485567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have any available units?
3451 Steel Yard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have?
Some of 3451 Steel Yard Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 Steel Yard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Steel Yard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Steel Yard Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Steel Yard Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct offer parking?
No, 3451 Steel Yard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 Steel Yard Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have a pool?
No, 3451 Steel Yard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have accessible units?
No, 3451 Steel Yard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Steel Yard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Steel Yard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
