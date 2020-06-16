3451 Steel Yard Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Desired NoDa Location w/ TONS to offer!! - Stunning 3 story townhome offers plenty of living space with loads of modern upgrades! Great floor plan design with hardwood floors on the main level. Kitchen features island, stainless steel appliances and sleek black granite counter tops. Large bedrooms and bathroom on second and third level. Enclosed patio om main level and walkout balcony off the master bedroom! Washer/dryer on the second level. Gas/electric. Located in sought after NoDa community just minutes from very popular entertainment, dining, galleries and Light rail coming soon!! Water, cable and trash included! DO NOT WAIT TO APPLY FOR THIS ONE!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3485567)