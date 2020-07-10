Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3407 Pine Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3407 Pine Meadow Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3407 Pine Meadow Drive
3407 Pine Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3407 Pine Meadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have any available units?
3407 Pine Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3407 Pine Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Pine Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Pine Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Pine Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Pine Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte