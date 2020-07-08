All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3406 Pondridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3406 Pondridge Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 PM

3406 Pondridge Court

3406 Pondridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3406 Pondridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Pondridge Court have any available units?
3406 Pondridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3406 Pondridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Pondridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Pondridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Pondridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court offer parking?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court have a pool?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Pondridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Pondridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte