Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3318 Credenza Road
3318 Credenza Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3318 Credenza Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5615701)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 Credenza Road have any available units?
3318 Credenza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3318 Credenza Road currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Credenza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Credenza Road pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Credenza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3318 Credenza Road offer parking?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Credenza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Credenza Road have a pool?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Credenza Road have accessible units?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Credenza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Credenza Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Credenza Road does not have units with air conditioning.
