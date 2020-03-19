All apartments in Charlotte
3308 Credenza Rd
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

3308 Credenza Rd

3308 Credenza Road · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Credenza Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed HOUSE! New bath! New Kitchen! Sun Room, W/D Hookup, Redone hardwood floors, Fresh Paint - 3 Bed HOUSE! New bath! New Kitchen! Sun Room, W/D Hookup, Redone hardwood floors, Fresh Paint

(RLNE4765792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Credenza Rd have any available units?
3308 Credenza Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Credenza Rd have?
Some of 3308 Credenza Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Credenza Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Credenza Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Credenza Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 Credenza Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3308 Credenza Rd offer parking?
No, 3308 Credenza Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Credenza Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Credenza Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Credenza Rd have a pool?
No, 3308 Credenza Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Credenza Rd have accessible units?
No, 3308 Credenza Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Credenza Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Credenza Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
