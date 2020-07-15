Rent Calculator
325 North Hoskins Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
325 North Hoskins Road
325 North Hoskins Road
Location
325 North Hoskins Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Ranch House - 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch house is located in Thomasboro-Hoskins neighborhood. This property is close to Johnson Smith University and Bryant Park.
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE4482034)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 North Hoskins Road have any available units?
325 North Hoskins Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 325 North Hoskins Road have?
Some of 325 North Hoskins Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 325 North Hoskins Road currently offering any rent specials?
325 North Hoskins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North Hoskins Road pet-friendly?
No, 325 North Hoskins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 325 North Hoskins Road offer parking?
Yes, 325 North Hoskins Road offers parking.
Does 325 North Hoskins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 North Hoskins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North Hoskins Road have a pool?
No, 325 North Hoskins Road does not have a pool.
Does 325 North Hoskins Road have accessible units?
No, 325 North Hoskins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North Hoskins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 North Hoskins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
