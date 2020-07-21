All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

324 N. Linwood Avenue

324 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 North Linwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom, One Bathroom Home Close to Uptown Charlotte - Three bedroom, one bathroom home, hardwood floors, recently painted, covered front porch, washer/dryer hookup in laundry room, garage for storage, large yard, close to Brookshire Blvd, I-85, I-77, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Uptown Charlotte and more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have any available units?
324 N. Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 324 N. Linwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 N. Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 N. Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 N. Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 324 N. Linwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 324 N. Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 N. Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 324 N. Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 N. Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 N. Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 N. Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
