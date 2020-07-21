324 N. Linwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Three Bedroom, One Bathroom Home Close to Uptown Charlotte - Three bedroom, one bathroom home, hardwood floors, recently painted, covered front porch, washer/dryer hookup in laundry room, garage for storage, large yard, close to Brookshire Blvd, I-85, I-77, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Uptown Charlotte and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5086658)