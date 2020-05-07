All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3216 Castlemaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3216 Castlemaine Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 7:15 PM

3216 Castlemaine Drive

3216 Castlemaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3216 Castlemaine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have any available units?
3216 Castlemaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3216 Castlemaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Castlemaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Castlemaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 Castlemaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Castlemaine Drive offers parking.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Castlemaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Castlemaine Drive has a pool.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216 Castlemaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Castlemaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Castlemaine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Castlemaine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte