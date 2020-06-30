3216 Barons Court Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT AND VINYL FLOORING IN EACH BATHROOM INSTALLED JANUARY 2020!



This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is a must-see!



The home features an entry hall, living room with a gas fireplace and TV niche and a dining room. The kitchen offers an island and an appliance package, including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A half-bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms, including the master, and two baths. Vaulted ceilings add a nice touch to the luxury master suite, which features a garden tub in the master bath. Laundry connections are also located upstairs.



A patio and outside storage provide an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.



This community features a pool and playground to enjoy.



Conveniently located on the border of Charlotte and Harrisburg, this home is just minutes to I-485 and I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.



Sorry, no pets.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!