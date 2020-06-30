All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3216 Barons Court Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3216 Barons Court Rd
Last updated February 20 2020 at 11:05 PM

3216 Barons Court Rd

3216 Barons Court Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3216 Barons Court Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT AND VINYL FLOORING IN EACH BATHROOM INSTALLED JANUARY 2020!

This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is a must-see!

The home features an entry hall, living room with a gas fireplace and TV niche and a dining room. The kitchen offers an island and an appliance package, including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A half-bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs, you will find three bedrooms, including the master, and two baths. Vaulted ceilings add a nice touch to the luxury master suite, which features a garden tub in the master bath. Laundry connections are also located upstairs.

A patio and outside storage provide an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.

This community features a pool and playground to enjoy.

Conveniently located on the border of Charlotte and Harrisburg, this home is just minutes to I-485 and I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Barons Court Rd have any available units?
3216 Barons Court Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 Barons Court Rd have?
Some of 3216 Barons Court Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Barons Court Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Barons Court Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Barons Court Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Barons Court Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3216 Barons Court Rd offer parking?
No, 3216 Barons Court Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Barons Court Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Barons Court Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Barons Court Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Barons Court Rd has a pool.
Does 3216 Barons Court Rd have accessible units?
No, 3216 Barons Court Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Barons Court Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Barons Court Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte