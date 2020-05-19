All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

320 S. Cedar St

320 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This condo is uptown living at its finest! With 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, and overlooking the Carolina Panther practice facility, this condo, located in the Third Ward is just minutes from all things in uptown. This property is definitely a must see.

The unit will be available on 7/17/2019

The home features:

*Living room with a gas fireplace
*Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances
*Hardwoods
*Washer and dryer hookups
*Two master bedrooms
*Patio overlooking the Panther practice field
*2 Private parking spaces

To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net . We also have additional listing on our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed on owner's approval.

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Parkview Elementary School
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S. Cedar St have any available units?
320 S. Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S. Cedar St have?
Some of 320 S. Cedar St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S. Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
320 S. Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S. Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 S. Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 320 S. Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 320 S. Cedar St offers parking.
Does 320 S. Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S. Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S. Cedar St have a pool?
No, 320 S. Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 320 S. Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 320 S. Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S. Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 S. Cedar St has units with dishwashers.
