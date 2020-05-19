320 S. Cedar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This condo is uptown living at its finest! With 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, and overlooking the Carolina Panther practice facility, this condo, located in the Third Ward is just minutes from all things in uptown. This property is definitely a must see.



The unit will be available on 7/17/2019



The home features:



*Living room with a gas fireplace

*Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances

*Hardwoods

*Washer and dryer hookups

*Two master bedrooms

*Patio overlooking the Panther practice field

*2 Private parking spaces



To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net . We also have additional listing on our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed on owner's approval.



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Parkview Elementary School

West Charlotte High