3109 Ventosa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Come see this fresh, clean, bright beauty perched on the hill nestled in the heart of Country Club Heights. This Mid Century charmer is just plain fun to live in. Completely updated to include updated house systems electric, plumbing, new roof and HWH and the pretty stuff, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, impressive master bedroom with custom shelving in walk-in closet and gorgeous new and shiny bathrooms. You will enjoy the outside as much as you do inside. Enjoy the beautiful view from your living room overlooking Plaza Shamrock park. Enjoy the fully fenced yard with your fur babies because pets are allowed. You can play fetch in the grass or sit on the large deck. Enjoy the gorgeous tree cover without worrying about the leaves cause lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent. You will see more neighbors walking than cars passing on this street. Neighborhood known for it's hospitality and active neighborhood group. Come check it out and you will want to stay.