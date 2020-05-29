All apartments in Charlotte
3109 Ventosa Drive

Location

3109 Ventosa Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this fresh, clean, bright beauty perched on the hill nestled in the heart of Country Club Heights. This Mid Century charmer is just plain fun to live in. Completely updated to include updated house systems electric, plumbing, new roof and HWH and the pretty stuff, quartz counter tops, SS appliances, impressive master bedroom with custom shelving in walk-in closet and gorgeous new and shiny bathrooms. You will enjoy the outside as much as you do inside. Enjoy the beautiful view from your living room overlooking Plaza Shamrock park. Enjoy the fully fenced yard with your fur babies because pets are allowed. You can play fetch in the grass or sit on the large deck. Enjoy the gorgeous tree cover without worrying about the leaves cause lawn maintenance is included in monthly rent. You will see more neighbors walking than cars passing on this street. Neighborhood known for it's hospitality and active neighborhood group. Come check it out and you will want to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Ventosa Drive have any available units?
3109 Ventosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Ventosa Drive have?
Some of 3109 Ventosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Ventosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Ventosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Ventosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Ventosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Ventosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Ventosa Drive offers parking.
Does 3109 Ventosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Ventosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Ventosa Drive have a pool?
No, 3109 Ventosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Ventosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Ventosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Ventosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Ventosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

