3108 Rush Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

3108 Rush Avenue

3108 Rush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Rush Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 4 bed 1 bath house is located in the heart of the Smallwood area. This is a sought after neighborhood due to the recent revitalization and how close it is to both I-85 and I-77, all the local shops on Tuckaseegee Rd, and just minutes from Uptown.

This home Features:

* Kitchen with appliances
* Nice kitchen counter tops
* Vinyl floors
* New paint
* Hardwood floors in some areas
* Pets allowed

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.

Move-in availability of November 1, 2019

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Ashley Park Ele.
Ashley Park Middle
West Charlotte H.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Rush Avenue have any available units?
3108 Rush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Rush Avenue have?
Some of 3108 Rush Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Rush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Rush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Rush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Rush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Rush Avenue offer parking?
No, 3108 Rush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Rush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Rush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Rush Avenue have a pool?
No, 3108 Rush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Rush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3108 Rush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Rush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Rush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

