3108 Rush Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 4 bed 1 bath house is located in the heart of the Smallwood area. This is a sought after neighborhood due to the recent revitalization and how close it is to both I-85 and I-77, all the local shops on Tuckaseegee Rd, and just minutes from Uptown.



This home Features:



* Kitchen with appliances

* Nice kitchen counter tops

* Vinyl floors

* New paint

* Hardwood floors in some areas

* Pets allowed



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.



Move-in availability of November 1, 2019



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Ashley Park Ele.

Ashley Park Middle

West Charlotte H.S.