3108 Rush Avenue

Amenities
This cozy 4 bed 1 bath house is located in the heart of the Smallwood area. This is a sought after neighborhood due to the recent revitalization and how close it is to both I-85 and I-77, all the local shops on Tuckaseegee Rd, and just minutes from Uptown.
This home Features:
* Kitchen with appliances
* Nice kitchen counter tops
* Vinyl floors
* New paint
* Hardwood floors in some areas
* Pets allowed
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com . Also, visit our website at www.K2Rental.com to view our other properties or to put in an application.
Move-in availability of November 1, 2019
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Ashley Park Ele.
Ashley Park Middle
West Charlotte H.S.