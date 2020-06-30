All apartments in Charlotte
308 Queens Road Unit #31
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

308 Queens Road Unit #31

308 Queens Rd · No Longer Available
Location

308 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Queens Rd. Spacious 1st Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! - Queens Rd. Spacious 1st Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! Pool view, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless appliances, newer carpet. Convenient to uptown, hospitals, shops, restaurants, and parks.

To view this property:

Please visit our office located at 1012 East Blvd. A $20 cash deposit and valid photo ID is needed to check out keys. Our office hours are 9 AM to 5 PM Monday Friday. Keys are checked out from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and Friday 9AM to 2PM.

(RLNE4251982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have any available units?
308 Queens Road Unit #31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have?
Some of 308 Queens Road Unit #31's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Queens Road Unit #31 currently offering any rent specials?
308 Queens Road Unit #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Queens Road Unit #31 pet-friendly?
No, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 offer parking?
No, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 does not offer parking.
Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have a pool?
Yes, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 has a pool.
Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have accessible units?
No, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Queens Road Unit #31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Queens Road Unit #31 has units with dishwashers.

