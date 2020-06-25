All apartments in Charlotte
3021 Reid Avenue
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3021 Reid Avenue

3021 Reid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Reid Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* This is a rare opportunity to live close to Uptown Charlotte in a 4 bedroom ranch house in the up and coming Reid Park neighborhood
* Quiet setting surrounded by trees and vacant lots on 3 sides.
* Renovated interior.
* Includes kitchen appliances. 1) Refrigerator 2) Stove 3) Dishwasher
* Beautiful refinished hardwood floors
* Large fenced yard.
* Park your car under the carport.
* Close to public transportation, numerous restaurants, shopping & the airport.
* Walking distance to parks & recreation.
* Yard service included, so no mowing to worry about.
* Section 8 is OK

Interested applicants can tour the property.
Applications accepted online. $30 application fee
Contact agent for more details.

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY May 19 from 1 to 3 PM.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3021-reid-ave-charlotte-nc-28208-usa/0b8d7907-c525-4dc3-855b-c215942d4a89

(RLNE4834814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Reid Avenue have any available units?
3021 Reid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Reid Avenue have?
Some of 3021 Reid Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Reid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Reid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Reid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Reid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Reid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Reid Avenue offers parking.
Does 3021 Reid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Reid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Reid Avenue have a pool?
No, 3021 Reid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Reid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3021 Reid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Reid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 Reid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
