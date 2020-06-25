3021 Reid Avenue

Amenities
* This is a rare opportunity to live close to Uptown Charlotte in a 4 bedroom ranch house in the up and coming Reid Park neighborhood
* Quiet setting surrounded by trees and vacant lots on 3 sides.
* Renovated interior.
* Includes kitchen appliances. 1) Refrigerator 2) Stove 3) Dishwasher
* Beautiful refinished hardwood floors
* Large fenced yard.
* Park your car under the carport.
* Close to public transportation, numerous restaurants, shopping & the airport.
* Walking distance to parks & recreation.
* Yard service included, so no mowing to worry about.
* Section 8 is OK
Interested applicants can tour the property.
Applications accepted online. $30 application fee
Contact agent for more details.
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY May 19 from 1 to 3 PM.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3021-reid-ave-charlotte-nc-28208-usa/0b8d7907-c525-4dc3-855b-c215942d4a89
