Cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch style home in convenient Ponderosa-Wingate community. Fully upgraded kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Hardwood flooring throughout bedrooms and common areas. New washer and dryer and window blinds to be installed prior to move-in. Tour this home today and apply before it's too late! Pets allowed (50lbs or less).