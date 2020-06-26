All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

2941 Duvalla Avenue

2941 Duvalla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Duvalla Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath/2 Half Bath townhome located in South Park! Work is scheduled to be completed before tenant move-in: paint and new flooring. The lower level of this home is complete with a one car garage, open foyer, a bonus/bed room with a closet, which offers plenty of versatility, 1/2 Bath and laundry room. Moving up to the main level you will find the Living Room, eat-in Kitchen, 1/2 Bath and access to the deck through sliding glass doors. The Kitchen boasts tile flooring, ample counter space, and pantry. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet, plus 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Great location only minutes from Southpark Mall and Park Road Shopping Center, plus easy access to uptown and hospitals. Fine dining and shopping all within walking distance. Current tenant is packing, please excuse the boxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have any available units?
2941 Duvalla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have?
Some of 2941 Duvalla Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Duvalla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Duvalla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Duvalla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2941 Duvalla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Duvalla Avenue offers parking.
Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Duvalla Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have a pool?
No, 2941 Duvalla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2941 Duvalla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Duvalla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 Duvalla Avenue has units with dishwashers.
