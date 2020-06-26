2941 Duvalla Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath/2 Half Bath townhome located in South Park! Work is scheduled to be completed before tenant move-in: paint and new flooring. The lower level of this home is complete with a one car garage, open foyer, a bonus/bed room with a closet, which offers plenty of versatility, 1/2 Bath and laundry room. Moving up to the main level you will find the Living Room, eat-in Kitchen, 1/2 Bath and access to the deck through sliding glass doors. The Kitchen boasts tile flooring, ample counter space, and pantry. Upstairs you will find the Master Bedroom with en-suite bath and walk-in closet, plus 2 more bedrooms and a full bath. Great location only minutes from Southpark Mall and Park Road Shopping Center, plus easy access to uptown and hospitals. Fine dining and shopping all within walking distance. Current tenant is packing, please excuse the boxes!