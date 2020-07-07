2908 Castleberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Tri-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath Town home in Magnolia Park - a fantastic Southpark location. Attached 1-car, main level garage with access to Office/Den, Laundry Room, and Half-bath. The Upper/Mid-level offers Kitchen, Dining Room, Family Room with gas Fireplace, and the convenience of an additional half-bath. Master Bedroom with en Suite, and two additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom on the third level. A smart layout with almost 2000 sq. ft. Lawn maintenance, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets conditional upon owner approval.