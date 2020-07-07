All apartments in Charlotte
2908 Castleberry Court

2908 Castleberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Castleberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tri-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath Town home in Magnolia Park - a fantastic Southpark location. Attached 1-car, main level garage with access to Office/Den, Laundry Room, and Half-bath. The Upper/Mid-level offers Kitchen, Dining Room, Family Room with gas Fireplace, and the convenience of an additional half-bath. Master Bedroom with en Suite, and two additional bedrooms with shared full bathroom on the third level. A smart layout with almost 2000 sq. ft. Lawn maintenance, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets conditional upon owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Castleberry Court have any available units?
2908 Castleberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Castleberry Court have?
Some of 2908 Castleberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Castleberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Castleberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Castleberry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Castleberry Court is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Castleberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Castleberry Court offers parking.
Does 2908 Castleberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 Castleberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Castleberry Court have a pool?
No, 2908 Castleberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Castleberry Court have accessible units?
No, 2908 Castleberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Castleberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Castleberry Court has units with dishwashers.

