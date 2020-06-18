All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:39 AM

2846 Kenhill Drive

2846 Kenhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2846 Kenhill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There will be an open showing Saturday 10/12/2019 from 2:30-4:30 PM. You can come anytime during those hours to view the home.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 10/31/2019. Move-in by or before October 31, 2019 and receive a total amount of $200 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Affordably Priced 3 bed/1.5 bath. Fresh paint, new flooring, fully fenced, pet friendly yard. Home is in good, clean condition. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!

Home is located off West Blvd near Wilkinson Blvd., with good access to Billy Graham, and close to Bus lines. This is a private and comfortable Home.

Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:
*Affordably priced
*Quiet, well established neighborhood
*Freshly painted
*New flooring
*Good, Clean Condition
*3 Bedrooms/1.5 Bathroom
*Eat-in Kitchen - with Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
*Spacious Living Room
*Ceiling Fans
*Flat, Fenced Back yard. Perfect for Entertaining - Pet Friendly
*Off street Parking
*Additional Storage Closet
*Convenient to Uptown, 77, 85, Billy Graham

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Harding High (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $200 total, spread out over four consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after four months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Kenhill Drive have any available units?
2846 Kenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 Kenhill Drive have?
Some of 2846 Kenhill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 Kenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Kenhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Kenhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 Kenhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2846 Kenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2846 Kenhill Drive offers parking.
Does 2846 Kenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Kenhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Kenhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2846 Kenhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2846 Kenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2846 Kenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Kenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 Kenhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

