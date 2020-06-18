2846 Kenhill Drive

Amenities

Affordably Priced 3 bed/1.5 bath. Fresh paint, new flooring, fully fenced, pet friendly yard. Home is in good, clean condition. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!



Home is located off West Blvd near Wilkinson Blvd., with good access to Billy Graham, and close to Bus lines. This is a private and comfortable Home.



Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Affordably priced

*Quiet, well established neighborhood

*Freshly painted

*New flooring

*Good, Clean Condition

*3 Bedrooms/1.5 Bathroom

*Eat-in Kitchen - with Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space

*Spacious Living Room

*Ceiling Fans

*Flat, Fenced Back yard. Perfect for Entertaining - Pet Friendly

*Off street Parking

*Additional Storage Closet

*Convenient to Uptown, 77, 85, Billy Graham



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Harding High (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $200 total, spread out over four consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after four months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.