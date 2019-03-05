All apartments in Charlotte
2830 Providence Spring Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 Providence Spring Lane

2830 Providence Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Providence Spring Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful, move-in ready home with many great features to make you instantly fall in love. An abundance of natural light and hardwood floors throughout the main living area create a bright and warm environment. The inner chef in you will be inspired by the upgraded kitchen that features plenty of white cabinetry for storage, sleek granite counter tops and center island for additional meal prep space. Entertaining is a breeze with a wonderful open-layout and formal dining room for upcoming dinner parties. Grand master suite is spacious with cathedral ceilings and features a recently updated full bathroom with walk-in closet. Love where you live with great community amenities including a playground, pool, and tennis courts. Including everything you could want and more, take advantage today before this opportunity is gone!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2830-providence-spring-lane ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have any available units?
2830 Providence Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have?
Some of 2830 Providence Spring Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Providence Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Providence Spring Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Providence Spring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Providence Spring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane offer parking?
No, 2830 Providence Spring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Providence Spring Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2830 Providence Spring Lane has a pool.
Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 2830 Providence Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Providence Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Providence Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
