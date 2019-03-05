Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to this beautiful, move-in ready home with many great features to make you instantly fall in love. An abundance of natural light and hardwood floors throughout the main living area create a bright and warm environment. The inner chef in you will be inspired by the upgraded kitchen that features plenty of white cabinetry for storage, sleek granite counter tops and center island for additional meal prep space. Entertaining is a breeze with a wonderful open-layout and formal dining room for upcoming dinner parties. Grand master suite is spacious with cathedral ceilings and features a recently updated full bathroom with walk-in closet. Love where you live with great community amenities including a playground, pool, and tennis courts. Including everything you could want and more, take advantage today before this opportunity is gone!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2830-providence-spring-lane ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.