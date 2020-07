Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location near Freedom Park at an affordable price. Hardwoods throughout, fresh coat of paint. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

**Accepting 6 month leases only**