Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom ranch located within minutes of Uptown. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room and bedrooms. Beautifully landscaped with flat back yard and brick privacy wall. Side porch and back patio. Fireplace is for decoration only; cannot be used. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.



Showable by Realtor only.

Tenant occupied. Available March 11, 2019