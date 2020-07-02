All apartments in Charlotte
2720 Grand Union Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

2720 Grand Union Way

2720 Grand Union Way · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Grand Union Way, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
LOSO-Popular Southend New Construction Townhouse in a gated community with 3BR and 3.5baths with Skyline views and an amazing roof top terrace. The kitchen is equipped with SS appliances and a gas range with a large pantry, with washer and dryer included. Great open floor plan great for entertaining with lots of natural light. Live in town and work in town, Scaleybark park and ride station is walking distance. Available May 1st. Privately owned establishments, breweries, running trails and quick access to the interstate. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Grand Union Way have any available units?
2720 Grand Union Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 Grand Union Way have?
Some of 2720 Grand Union Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 Grand Union Way currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Grand Union Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Grand Union Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Grand Union Way is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Grand Union Way offer parking?
Yes, 2720 Grand Union Way offers parking.
Does 2720 Grand Union Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 Grand Union Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Grand Union Way have a pool?
No, 2720 Grand Union Way does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Grand Union Way have accessible units?
No, 2720 Grand Union Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Grand Union Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2720 Grand Union Way has units with dishwashers.

