All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2638 Park Road H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2638 Park Road H
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2638 Park Road H

2638 Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2638 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great opportunity for a large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Dilworth area of Charlotte, NC. This condo is located just minutes south of Uptown and is very close to shopping, dining, night life. Recently updated with new carpet, light fixtures, and fresh paint. Enjoy the large covered balcony and community pool. Washer/Dryer included.
Great opportunity for a large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Dilworth area of Charlotte, NC. This condo is located just minutes south of Uptown and is very close to shopping, dining, night life. Recently updated with new carpet, light fixtures, and fresh paint. Enjoy the large covered balcony and community pool. Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Park Road H have any available units?
2638 Park Road H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Park Road H have?
Some of 2638 Park Road H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Park Road H currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Park Road H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Park Road H pet-friendly?
No, 2638 Park Road H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2638 Park Road H offer parking?
No, 2638 Park Road H does not offer parking.
Does 2638 Park Road H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2638 Park Road H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Park Road H have a pool?
Yes, 2638 Park Road H has a pool.
Does 2638 Park Road H have accessible units?
No, 2638 Park Road H does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Park Road H have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 Park Road H does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte