2630 Fernbank Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location! Location! Location! This charming South Charlotte home is convenient to Shopping, Entertainment and Dining. The interior features all new vinyl plank flooring. SS appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint throughout. Easy main level living showcases oversized master bedroom, along with two additional bedrooms/bath and a large great room/ dining area. The finished basement features a cozy den, additional private bedroom/bath with a separate entrance. Don't miss the large deck that overlooks the private backyard. Schedule your showing today!