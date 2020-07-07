All apartments in Charlotte
2630 Fernbank Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 7:18 PM

2630 Fernbank Drive

2630 Fernbank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Fernbank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! This charming South Charlotte home is convenient to Shopping, Entertainment and Dining. The interior features all new vinyl plank flooring. SS appliances, granite counter tops and fresh paint throughout. Easy main level living showcases oversized master bedroom, along with two additional bedrooms/bath and a large great room/ dining area. The finished basement features a cozy den, additional private bedroom/bath with a separate entrance. Don't miss the large deck that overlooks the private backyard. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Fernbank Drive have any available units?
2630 Fernbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Fernbank Drive have?
Some of 2630 Fernbank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Fernbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Fernbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Fernbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Fernbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2630 Fernbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Fernbank Drive offers parking.
Does 2630 Fernbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Fernbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Fernbank Drive have a pool?
No, 2630 Fernbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Fernbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 Fernbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Fernbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Fernbank Drive has units with dishwashers.

