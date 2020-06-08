2617 Statesville Avenue

Amenities

***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE*** MUST SEE! Urban style living at its' best. New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry and granite counters with curved kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, large dining area/family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with 2 closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and three additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light.Washer & Dryer hook-ups in third floor laundry room. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.