All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2617 Statesville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2617 Statesville Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2617 Statesville Avenue

2617 Statesville Ave · (980) 201-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2617 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
***APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE*** MUST SEE! Urban style living at its' best. New 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful cabinetry and granite counters with curved kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, large dining area/family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with 2 closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and three additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light.Washer & Dryer hook-ups in third floor laundry room. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Statesville Avenue have any available units?
2617 Statesville Avenue has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Statesville Avenue have?
Some of 2617 Statesville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Statesville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Statesville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2617 Statesville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Statesville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2617 Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Statesville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2617 Statesville Avenue has a pool.
Does 2617 Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2617 Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2617 Statesville Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity