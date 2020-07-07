All apartments in Charlotte
2612 Pinckney Avenue
2612 Pinckney Avenue

2612 Pinckney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Pinckney Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home in NoDa - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the NoDa area of Charlotte. This home has newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a nice bathroom and a large yard/deck. Also is equipped with new hardwood flooring. Convenient to nice dining, lots of shopping and nightlife! A must see!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE3441134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have any available units?
2612 Pinckney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have?
Some of 2612 Pinckney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Pinckney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Pinckney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Pinckney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue offer parking?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Pinckney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Pinckney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

