Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent in the Charlotte, NC - For Rent. This Single-Family Home located at 2607 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC. 2607 has 3 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 950 square feet. It is located in the Westerly Hills Neighborhood of Charlotte, NC . Hardwood floors in living room, hall,and bedrooms. Vinyl plank in kitchen, laundry,bath. New refrigerator with ice maker, New stove, New stackable washer/dryer, and new bathroom vanity.



From Freedom Drive TL onto Alleghany Street. TL onto Carrowmore Place. TR



(RLNE2482303)