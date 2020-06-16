All apartments in Charlotte
2607 Thornton Road

Location

2607 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for rent in the Charlotte, NC - For Rent. This Single-Family Home located at 2607 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC. 2607 has 3 beds, 1 bath, and approximately 950 square feet. It is located in the Westerly Hills Neighborhood of Charlotte, NC . Hardwood floors in living room, hall,and bedrooms. Vinyl plank in kitchen, laundry,bath. New refrigerator with ice maker, New stove, New stackable washer/dryer, and new bathroom vanity.

From Freedom Drive TL onto Alleghany Street. TL onto Carrowmore Place. TR

(RLNE2482303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 Thornton Road have any available units?
2607 Thornton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 Thornton Road have?
Some of 2607 Thornton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 Thornton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2607 Thornton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 Thornton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2607 Thornton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2607 Thornton Road offer parking?
No, 2607 Thornton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2607 Thornton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 Thornton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 Thornton Road have a pool?
No, 2607 Thornton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2607 Thornton Road have accessible units?
No, 2607 Thornton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 Thornton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2607 Thornton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
