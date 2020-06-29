All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2540 Carya Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2540 Carya Pond Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2540 Carya Pond Lane

2540 Carya Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eastland - Wilora Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2540 Carya Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2540 Carya Pond Lane Available 11/01/19 Hidden Pond 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Hidden Pond neighborhood. This home has carpet flooring throughout, with vinyl tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice large windows to bring in natural light, as well as lots of closet space. The kitchen is equipped with appliances such as a stove, and refrigerator and offers lots of cabinet space. There is a separate closet for laundry, which includes washer and dryer hookups. Additional built-in storage in living room!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4313263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have any available units?
2540 Carya Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have?
Some of 2540 Carya Pond Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Carya Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Carya Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Carya Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Carya Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Carya Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte