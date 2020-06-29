Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2540 Carya Pond Lane Available 11/01/19 Hidden Pond 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Hidden Pond neighborhood. This home has carpet flooring throughout, with vinyl tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice large windows to bring in natural light, as well as lots of closet space. The kitchen is equipped with appliances such as a stove, and refrigerator and offers lots of cabinet space. There is a separate closet for laundry, which includes washer and dryer hookups. Additional built-in storage in living room!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



