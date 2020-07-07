All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 Barringer Drive

2540 Barringer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
If you're ready to relax on a large front porch that is perfect for outdoor dinning and sitting then this home is for you!

This Bath Home is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath home located with easy access to I-77 for quick commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

This Home also includes great features such as:

-Large Laundry Room
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Walking Distance to Park & Golf Course

This property does not accept any housing subsidies.

Available for a self-viewing tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Barringer Drive have any available units?
2540 Barringer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2540 Barringer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Barringer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Barringer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Barringer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive offer parking?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive have a pool?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive have accessible units?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 Barringer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 Barringer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

