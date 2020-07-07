2540 Barringer Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

If you're ready to relax on a large front porch that is perfect for outdoor dinning and sitting then this home is for you!



This Bath Home is a gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath home located with easy access to I-77 for quick commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.



This Home also includes great features such as:



-Large Laundry Room

-Large Fenced Backyard

-Walking Distance to Park & Golf Course



This property does not accept any housing subsidies.



Available for a self-viewing tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.