2529 Hemby Woods Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2529 Hemby Woods Drive

2529 Hemby Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Hemby Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch home in Hemby Woods in the University area - Subdivision: Hemby Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 1998
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Nathaniel Alexander Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School

This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has a living room with fireplace, dining area next to the kitchen and a 1 car garage. Master has private bath and walk in closet. The home is on a cul-de-sac wooded lot just off Rumple Rd. Convenient to I-85, Mallard Creek Rd. and WT Harris. Uptown, Concord Mills and UNCC just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE4062215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have any available units?
2529 Hemby Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have?
Some of 2529 Hemby Woods Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Hemby Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Hemby Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Hemby Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Hemby Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Hemby Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
