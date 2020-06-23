2529 Hemby Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch home in Hemby Woods in the University area - Subdivision: Hemby Woods

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 1998

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Nathaniel Alexander Elem., James Martin Middle, Vance High School



This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1000 square feet. It has a living room with fireplace, dining area next to the kitchen and a 1 car garage. Master has private bath and walk in closet. The home is on a cul-de-sac wooded lot just off Rumple Rd. Convenient to I-85, Mallard Creek Rd. and WT Harris. Uptown, Concord Mills and UNCC just minutes away. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



(RLNE4062215)