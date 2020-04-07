All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2520 Alyssa Lane
Last updated May 14 2019

2520 Alyssa Lane

2520 Alyssa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Alyssa Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in the popular Bryant Park Subdivision! - This pristine move-in ready home features; a 2 car garage, open floorplan, gas fireplace in the great room, plantation shutters on the main level, prefinished hardwood flooring on the main floor, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and pantry as well. Master bathroom boosts ceramic tile flooring, double sink vanity, garden tub and separate tiled shower. Great location! This home is a must see! Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Pets will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4841177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Alyssa Lane have any available units?
2520 Alyssa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Alyssa Lane have?
Some of 2520 Alyssa Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Alyssa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Alyssa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Alyssa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Alyssa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Alyssa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Alyssa Lane offers parking.
Does 2520 Alyssa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Alyssa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Alyssa Lane have a pool?
No, 2520 Alyssa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Alyssa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2520 Alyssa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Alyssa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Alyssa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
