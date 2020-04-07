2520 Alyssa Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in the popular Bryant Park Subdivision! - This pristine move-in ready home features; a 2 car garage, open floorplan, gas fireplace in the great room, plantation shutters on the main level, prefinished hardwood flooring on the main floor, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and pantry as well. Master bathroom boosts ceramic tile flooring, double sink vanity, garden tub and separate tiled shower. Great location! This home is a must see! Tenant responsible for all Utilities. Pets will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4841177)