Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2517 Wingdale Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:53 PM

2517 Wingdale Drive

2517 Wingdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Wingdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. This home has recently been renovated and will include stylish fixtures, recently installed flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. As a bonus the backyard is fenced to help create privacy and a perfect get away. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have any available units?
2517 Wingdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2517 Wingdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Wingdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Wingdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Wingdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive offer parking?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have a pool?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Wingdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Wingdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
