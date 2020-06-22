2517 Wingdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. This home has recently been renovated and will include stylish fixtures, recently installed flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. As a bonus the backyard is fenced to help create privacy and a perfect get away. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Contact us to schedule a showing.