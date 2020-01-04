All apartments in Charlotte
2504 Pruitt Street
2504 Pruitt Street

2504 Pruitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Pruitt Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom / 1 bath single family home sits on .13 acres of land and has a fenced yard. It is very conveniently located off Wilkinson Blvd near many shops and restaurants. Having easy access to I-85, I-485, and I-77, it is a great location. If you like to golf, there is a public course very close.

Available as of 8/15/2019

House features:

*Living room,
*Cozy Front Porch,
*kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove,
*Newly Painted,
*Central Air & Heat,
*Laundry Room,
*Driveway,
*Fenced in backyard

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools assigned;

Ashley Park Elementary PK-8
Harding University High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Pruitt Street have any available units?
2504 Pruitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Pruitt Street have?
Some of 2504 Pruitt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Pruitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Pruitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Pruitt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Pruitt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Pruitt Street offer parking?
No, 2504 Pruitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Pruitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Pruitt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Pruitt Street have a pool?
No, 2504 Pruitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Pruitt Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 Pruitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Pruitt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Pruitt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
