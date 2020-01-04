2504 Pruitt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom / 1 bath single family home sits on .13 acres of land and has a fenced yard. It is very conveniently located off Wilkinson Blvd near many shops and restaurants. Having easy access to I-85, I-485, and I-77, it is a great location. If you like to golf, there is a public course very close.



Available as of 8/15/2019



House features:



*Living room,

*Cozy Front Porch,

*kitchen with Refrigerator & Stove,

*Newly Painted,

*Central Air & Heat,

*Laundry Room,

*Driveway,

*Fenced in backyard



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools assigned;



Ashley Park Elementary PK-8

Harding University High School