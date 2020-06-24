All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2504 Alyssa Lane

2504 Alyssa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Alyssa Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful single family, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to uptown. Only 1.5 miles to Panthers stadium. Built in 2015, Energy efficient with a tank-less hot water system. Large Master with walk-in closet. Alarm system monitoring included in rent as well as lawn care! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, HOA maintains lawn. Washer and dryer stays for your convenience!
6 month lease may be entertained
A qualified tenant must have:
- income 3x rent
- 640+ credit score
- clean background.
Pets are conditional with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Alyssa Lane have any available units?
2504 Alyssa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Alyssa Lane have?
Some of 2504 Alyssa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Alyssa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Alyssa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Alyssa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Alyssa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Alyssa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Alyssa Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 Alyssa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Alyssa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Alyssa Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 Alyssa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Alyssa Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 Alyssa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Alyssa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Alyssa Lane has units with dishwashers.
