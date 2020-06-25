Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2433 Booker Avenue - Cozy, ranch home with front porch and large,fully-fenced backyard. Hardwoods in living area and bedrooms. Central A/C.Ceiling fan in master bedroom. Inviting kitchen features all appliance including dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.



Take ramp right for I-85 North toward ConcordAt exit 36, take ramp right for NC-16 toward Downtown.Turn right onto NC-16 S / Brookshire Blvd. Keep left to stay on NC-16 S / Brookshire Blvd / W Brookshire Fwy. Take ramp right toward Beatties Ford Rd / JC Smith University. Turn right onto Beatties Ford Rd. Turn left onto Booker Ave



(RLNE5065173)