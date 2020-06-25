All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

2433 Booker Avenue

Location

2433 Booker Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
2433 Booker Avenue - Cozy, ranch home with front porch and large,fully-fenced backyard. Hardwoods in living area and bedrooms. Central A/C.Ceiling fan in master bedroom. Inviting kitchen features all appliance including dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.

Take ramp right for I-85 North toward ConcordAt exit 36, take ramp right for NC-16 toward Downtown.Turn right onto NC-16 S / Brookshire Blvd. Keep left to stay on NC-16 S / Brookshire Blvd / W Brookshire Fwy. Take ramp right toward Beatties Ford Rd / JC Smith University. Turn right onto Beatties Ford Rd. Turn left onto Booker Ave

(RLNE5065173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Booker Avenue have any available units?
2433 Booker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Booker Avenue have?
Some of 2433 Booker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Booker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Booker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Booker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Booker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2433 Booker Avenue offer parking?
No, 2433 Booker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Booker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Booker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Booker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2433 Booker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Booker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 Booker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Booker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Booker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
