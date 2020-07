Amenities

Villa Heights is located between the popular neighborhoods of Plaza Midwood and NODA. This 2 bedroom apartment, features all new appliances, countertops and flooring. AC unit is brand new as well. The yard is fenced in. Will consider pets with non-refundable pet fee (TBD). Available for both short term and long term rentals. Application Fee $ 50.