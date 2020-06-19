2427 Vail Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Lovely complex in Elizabeth neighborhood called The Grove offers tranquil units with pool, fitness center, club house and terrace with grill and fire pit. Beautiful open floor plan 2BR/2BA unit with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Terrace living room is ideal for morning coffee or an evening drink to unwind. Condo is walkable to restaurants, shopping and much more. Free Wi-Fi, Washer/Dryer included. For more information please call Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit our website at www.PrismPd.com