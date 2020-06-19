All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2427 Vail Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2427 Vail Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

2427 Vail Avenue

2427 Vail Avenue · (704) 628-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2427 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B21 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Lovely complex in Elizabeth neighborhood called The Grove offers tranquil units with pool, fitness center, club house and terrace with grill and fire pit. Beautiful open floor plan 2BR/2BA unit with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Terrace living room is ideal for morning coffee or an evening drink to unwind. Condo is walkable to restaurants, shopping and much more. Free Wi-Fi, Washer/Dryer included. For more information please call Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit our website at www.PrismPd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2427 Vail Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2427 Vail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Vail Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Vail Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2427 Vail Avenue offer parking?
No, 2427 Vail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2427 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Vail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Vail Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2427 Vail Avenue has a pool.
Does 2427 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2427 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Vail Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2427 Vail Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity