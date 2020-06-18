242 Sloane Square Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Great location in Cotswold! Minutes to Southpark and Uptown! Convenient and close to shops and restaurants. Corner Townhouse on a Cul De Sac Lot. Filled with Natural Lighting! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the Living Room with a gas fireplace. Built in bookcase and desk in one of the secondary bedrooms. Tandem 2 car garage. A/C unit newly installed last year with up-to-date wifi features. Zoned for Award Winning Schools! Fenced yard gives extra privacy to the backyard.