242 Sloane Square Way
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

242 Sloane Square Way

242 Sloane Square Way · No Longer Available
Location

242 Sloane Square Way, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great location in Cotswold! Minutes to Southpark and Uptown! Convenient and close to shops and restaurants. Corner Townhouse on a Cul De Sac Lot. Filled with Natural Lighting! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the Living Room with a gas fireplace. Built in bookcase and desk in one of the secondary bedrooms. Tandem 2 car garage. A/C unit newly installed last year with up-to-date wifi features. Zoned for Award Winning Schools! Fenced yard gives extra privacy to the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Sloane Square Way have any available units?
242 Sloane Square Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Sloane Square Way have?
Some of 242 Sloane Square Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Sloane Square Way currently offering any rent specials?
242 Sloane Square Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Sloane Square Way pet-friendly?
No, 242 Sloane Square Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 242 Sloane Square Way offer parking?
Yes, 242 Sloane Square Way offers parking.
Does 242 Sloane Square Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Sloane Square Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Sloane Square Way have a pool?
No, 242 Sloane Square Way does not have a pool.
Does 242 Sloane Square Way have accessible units?
No, 242 Sloane Square Way does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Sloane Square Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Sloane Square Way has units with dishwashers.
