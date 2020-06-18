242 Sloane Square Way, Charlotte, NC 28211 Providence Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Great location in Cotswold! Minutes to Southpark and Uptown! Convenient and close to shops and restaurants. Corner Townhouse on a Cul De Sac Lot. Filled with Natural Lighting! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the Living Room with a gas fireplace. Built in bookcase and desk in one of the secondary bedrooms. Tandem 2 car garage. A/C unit newly installed last year with up-to-date wifi features. Zoned for Award Winning Schools! Fenced yard gives extra privacy to the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
